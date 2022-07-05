Maine Judicial Branch warns about scam calls
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - They say the calls claim to come from law enforcement and demand the recipient pay money to clear an “outstanding warrant” for missing court.
The Judicial Branch says they never call to request money or information or threaten those who don’t comply.
Officials urge Mainers not to send money or information unless you can verify the caller’s identity.
