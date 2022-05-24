Moe’s donates portion of sales to EAAA’s Furry Friends Food Bank

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A bite of BBQ on Tuesday helped keep some older Mainers with their pets.

Moe’s on Broadway in Bangor gave 10% of all sales on Tuesday to the Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s Furry Friends Food Bank.

Organizers say events like this keep people in the area from having to make difficult choices.

“The Food Bank is such a lifeline for a huge number of our consumers. We have over 400 older Americans that are on this program. It really is an opportunity for us to support their households. Many of us don’t think of a pet is just a pet, right? It’s a family member. And so being able to provide these resources to them so that they can properly care for a family member is so essential,” said Rebecca Kirk, EAAA executive director.

While they will never turn away donations; the greatest need at the moment is for cat litter and canned food for both dogs and cats.

For more information you can visit their website EAAA.org.

