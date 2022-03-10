Advertisement

Belfast bike shop owner offers custom bike stickers for Ukraine

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The owner of CG Bikes in Belfast is the latest Mainer to raise relief funds for Ukrainians fleeing their country.

Chris Gardner is selling sheets of stickers, designed by Polish artists, in support of Ukraine.

His wife, who is from Poland, is a translator for Ukrainians coming across the Polish border.

She’s working from their home in Maine but virtually assisting folks as they adjust to life in a new country.

”Everybody has wanted to do something, so it’s been nice to have a project to work on and put some energy into that. Obviously, a lot more is going to be needed. It is nice to be able to contribute something. It’s been received really warmly,” said Gardner.

So far with the sale of the bike stickers, they have raised more than $9,000.

You can buy them at CG Bikes in Belfast or online at veloink.com.

