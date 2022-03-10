289 new COVID cases, 4 additional deaths

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 289 newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the latest information from the Maine CDC.

4 more Mainers died with the virus- one resident each from York, Penobscot, Androscoggin and Hancock counties.

Meanwhile, 1,121 new COVID vaccinations were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccinaton dashboard.

About half of those were booster shots.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.