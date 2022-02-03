Dr. Noah Nesin transitioning to new role at Penobscot Community Health Care

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A distinguished physician leader and doctor in the Lincoln community for almost 30 years is wrapping up one part of his career and transitioning into another.

Dr. Noah Nesin joined the Penobscot Community Health Care team in 2013.

He’s served as Chief Medical Officer since 2014.

In that time he has worked closely with other providers to help them achieve higher levels of primary care and patient satisfaction.

He’s now taken a new role as PCHC’s first Primary Care Innovation Advisor.

It’s partly a step toward retirement for Nesin, but it’s also a chance for him to continue to do the work he’s passionate about.

Nesin says the role of Chief Medical Officer is no more at PCHC.

They’ll now have a team of executive clinical directors representing service lines such as primary care, pharmacy, addiction and recovery services, and more.

“Having people represent those really critical service lines at PCHC, functioning as a team, helping to inform the goals and priorities of the organization as a whole makes a lot of sense,” said Nesin. “So, that’s the direction that we’re headed in. There’s still a ton of work to do. I won’t finish it my time in this role but we hope to advance it at PCHC and across the state.”

Nesin plans to spend the next five years in this role as Innovation Advisor, which will allow him to spend more time with family and getting a chance to use his sailboat.

He’ll continue his work on substance use disorder treatment while working to improve primary care for providers and patients.

That includes finding new ways to deliver care to more patients and expanding mental health services.

