Advertisement

Bangor real estate agent predicts high sales prices will remain in 2022

From 2020 to 2021, the number of homes sold in Maine dipped while the median sales price rose
From 2020 to 2021, the number of homes sold in Maine dipped while the median sales price rose(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local realtor says Maine’s housing market is expected to remain competitive in 2022.

Kortnie Mullins with The Chez Renee Team says the number of homes sold statewide in 2021 was down about 3% from the previous year.

However, the median sale price of those homes was up nearly 13%. In Penobscot County, that increase was a whopping 21% from 2020 to 2021.

Mullins says there are very few homes on the market right now, and demand will prevent prices from dropping anytime soon. That means if you’ve been holding out on purchasing a home, you may want to reconsider.

“This is the new normal. This is what the market is,” Mullins said. “We don’t foresee it dipping down or anything in that sense. So, if you’re thinking about buying, really the first step is to go get pre-approved. Know how much you can afford and really align yourself with a real estate agent because these homes, when they do come on, they go off the market within 48 hours.”

While spring is typically thought of as the best time to sell a home, Mullins says winter has its benefits, too.

She says there are plenty of potential buyers out there, so if you’ve been thinking of listing your home -- don’t wait.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a car headed in...
Speed and alcohol considered factors in deadly Bristol crash
Jamie Maroon and Jesse Dodge III, from Fairfield, welcomed their son, Jesse, into the world at...
Multiple babies born on New Year’s Day 2022 in Maine hospitals
The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 is on the rise, slightly, according to the...
COVID-19 hospitalizations trending upward, Maine CDC says
Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say
(FILE)
Maine’s minimum wage to increase Jan. 1st

Latest News

"Hiring" sign from a recent Maine job fair
Per Maine law, minimum wage increases by $0.60 in 2022
Shermans Bookstores say they're fielding calls from all over the country about "We Were Wardens...
Bookstores having trouble keeping retired game warden’s memoir in stock
Libertarians to be reenrolled, nominate candidates in Maine
Be careful out there. That’s the message from the Maine Warden Service when it comes to ice...
Maine Warden Service urges caution on ice