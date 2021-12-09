Advertisement

Maine governor, an abuse survivor, to play role in campaign

Governor Janet Mills
Governor Janet Mills(Provided by her Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Maine (AP) - Maine’s governor is going to be featured as part of a campaign against domestic abuse in the state.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is taking part in the Finding Our Voices campaign, which uses bookmarks and banners to tell the stories of domestic violence survivors.

Mills escaped an abusive relationship in which her life was threatened when she was younger.

The president and founder of the Camden-based nonprofit organization that runs Finding Our Voices says Mills is the 40th survivor to participate in the campaign.

The banners featuring Mills arrived on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

