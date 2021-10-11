Maine fair season draws to a close with Fryeburg finale

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) - Maine’s agricultural fair season is drawing to a close with the completion of the Fryeburg Fair.

The Fryeburg Fair is the oldest and largest of the fairs in Maine, and it drew to a close on Sunday.

Most of the fairs were held this summer, unlike last year when they were postponed because of the pandemic.

Some of them, including the Fryeburg Fair, offered vaccinations.

