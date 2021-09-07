Advertisement

Festival of Trees to return to Waterville this November

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -The Festival of Trees is returning to Waterville this November.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Scheduled right around Thanksgiving, the event is seen by many as a kickoff for the Christmas season.

Businesses donate decorated trees with gifts while attendees buy tickets to try to win their favorites.

In 2019 the event had sixty trees. This year they’re hoping to have even more.

Kimberly Lindlof, President and CEO of the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, says they’re partnering with Alfond Youth and Community Center for this year’s festival.

”We’re taking over this favored family tradition from the Sukeforth family. The proceeds from the event are going to support workforce development initiatives and food insecurity in the greater waterville area.”

They’re looking for volunteers to help with the event as well as businesses to donate trees.

Those interested can contact the Alfond Youth and Community Center or the Mid Maine Chamber of Commerce.

