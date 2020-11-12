Advertisement

Sukeforth Family Festival of Trees canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

In August organizers announced on Facebook that they were putting the event on hold.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - This year’s Sukeforth Family Festival of Trees in Waterville has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Thursday they reiterated that decision as a way to keep their donors, volunteers and community safe.

The annual festival typically raises money for nonprofit organizations in the Waterville area.

In a Facebook post they shared that they are looking forward to seeing everyone next year.

