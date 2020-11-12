Sukeforth Family Festival of Trees canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - This year’s Sukeforth Family Festival of Trees in Waterville has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

In August organizers announced on Facebook that they were putting the event on hold.

Thursday they reiterated that decision as a way to keep their donors, volunteers and community safe.

The annual festival typically raises money for nonprofit organizations in the Waterville area.

In a Facebook post they shared that they are looking forward to seeing everyone next year.

