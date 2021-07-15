Bradford Days: fun for the whole family

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - The town of Bradford is welcoming people to their community with their annual Bradford Days event starting July 16th.

Family friendly events include bingo with prizes, a 5k race, parade, craft fair, and auto show.

Kids can look forward to games, bounce houses, a petting zoo, water slides, laser tag and more.

The event is in it’s 46th year, as it was cancelled last year.

Bradford Days Committee co-chair Courtney Arrants says everyone is excited to celebrate.

“The weather doesn’t look great but cross fingers it’s going to hit Bangor and leave Bradford alone. We expect higher than usual attendance this year.”

Events start this Friday with a Landowner Appreciation Chicken Dinner at the Bradford Community Center at 5pm.

You can find a full schedule of events on their Facebook page.

