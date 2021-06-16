Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital transitioning to new electronic health record software

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital is transitioning to a new electronic health record software, joining all other Northern Light Health hospitals.

The hospital says care teams may need extra time for scheduling and during visits as they adjust to the new system.

Maine Coast will add additional staffing and resources to support the transition as they work through the changes.

Patients enrolled in the current patient portal will need to register for the new system and are encouraged to ask for more information at their next appointment.

