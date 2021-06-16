Advertisement

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital transitioning to new electronic health record software

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital is transitioning to a new electronic health record software, joining all other Northern Light Health hospitals.

The hospital says care teams may need extra time for scheduling and during visits as they adjust to the new system.

Maine Coast will add additional staffing and resources to support the transition as they work through the changes.

Patients enrolled in the current patient portal will need to register for the new system and are encouraged to ask for more information at their next appointment.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coffee Break Cafe
Employers react to Maine’s new incentive program
Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman charged with sex crimes involving a minor pleads guilty
Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
Five more Mainers died with COVID-19, 56 new cases
Dustin Boone
Dover-Foxcroft man charged with robbery

Latest News

Maine legislators to reconvene special session Thursday morning
State suspends Lewiston funeral home director’s license for 30 days
Investigators say they discovered 11 bodies in unrefrigerated storage during a visit in May.
State suspends Lewiston funeral home director’s license for 30 days
Both Senate and House will reconvene on Thursday, beyond the originally planned Wednesday...
Maine legislators to reconvene special session Thursday morning
Maine Senate approves bill to create Pine Tree Power Company