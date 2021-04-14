Advertisement

Caribou students chat with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir

Jessica Meir - NASA(NASA)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - What’s it like to have a hometown astronaut to chat with about an out of this world experience?

Students in Caribou would probably tell you it’s pretty cool.

They had the chance to Zoom with NASA astronaut and Caribou native Jessica Meir.

They were talking about her time aboard the International Space Station.

Meir returned to earth about a year ago.

They asked her about what she ate, the experiments she conducted, and how long it took her to adjust to gravity changes.

Meir said she did various experiments to see how space flight and micro gravity effect the human body, and that the adjustment back to earth is difficult.

She also talked about her role at NASA now that she’s back.

“When we come back to the office we all work a different job on the ground supporting another group working here at NASA,” Meir said. “So my job is now the assistant chief to the astronaut for all things relating to Space X.”

Meir says speaking with students in her hometown is so special.

