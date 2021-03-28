Maine author’s children’s book on maple syrup season gets boost from Gov. Mills

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine author is in the spotlight. Her name is Stephanie Mulligan.

Governor Janet Mills read Mulligan’s book “How to Tap a Maple” during the kickoff celebration to Maine maple season.

Mulligan grew up in Otisfield, but now resides in Lincoln with her family.

She told WMTW, she’s overwhelmed by all the sudden interest.

“There’s a lot of sugar houses that have asked for it,” said Mulligan. “They’ve ran out, so that’s the reason we’re headed back to UPS. We’re shipping out more copies because they’re calling me, ‘hey, we ran out! Selling like hotcakes!”

Mulligan has written a couple of Maine-centric children’s books.

She’s also the owner of McSea Books, which focuses on writing and illustrating children’s books that capture the essence of New England.

The GOVNAH reading my book?!? Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Maine Made, Maine Maple Producers Association, & Governor Janet Mills are gearing up for some MAINE MAPLE 🍁 Support your local maple syrup producers & farms ! Thanks for reading my book How to Tap a Maple! Posted by Stephanie Mulligan on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

