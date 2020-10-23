Cause of Econo Storage of Maine fire ruled undetermined
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We may never know what started a fire at a Bangor storage facility on Union St. on Tuesday.
Investigators say the cause of the fire at Econo Storage of Maine has been ruled undetermined.
The fire started in one unit.
Officials say other units in the building were also heavily damaged, causing significant financial loss.
