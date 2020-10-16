Advertisement

Alfond Youth and Community Center expands services with $6 million donation

The AYCC unveiled the Peter G. Alfond Pathway to Wellness.
Alfond Youth and Community Center
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Youth and Community Center has received a significant donation to expand services to kids and families in the Waterville area.

Brent Burger and Michael Roy have donated $100,000 to the youth center’s Afterschool Program.

The program serves more than 200 youth every day ages five to 12.

Roughly 75% of these kids qualify for free and reduced meal programs and attend the program at no cost.

This donation was in addition to a $6 million gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation for the Peter G. Alfond Pathway to Wellness.

“Now it’s more essential, especially with the pandemic, to bring families together safely for activities that they can participate together and stay in shape, physical shape, work on nutrition needs, a lot of our senior citizens have been cooped up, a lot of our children have been cooped up because of the pandemic," said Ken Walsh, CEO of the AYCC.

Brent and Michael also created the outdoor youth gardens to teach healthy eating and sustainability.

The Center says these donations help them continue to provide academic enrichment activities, recreation and hot meals to those who need it most.

