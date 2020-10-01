Advertisement

New restaurants buck the trend of closures

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -"Are we still going to go through with this? What’s our plan now?"

Kim Hopper did have second thoughts about following her dream to open a sandwich shop but ultimately decided to start Bangor Sandwich Company downtown where Jersey’s Subs & Sweets used to be.

“It was just a good time. My job laid me off, so I had all the time in the world.”

She says the pandemic has caused delays in everything from permits to equipment deliveries, but she hopes to open soon.

“Everyone has been really good, and our neighbors have been really good helping us with any questions that we have. We’ve never done this before, so we have a lot of questions.”

Jersey’s Subs moved across the river into Brewer. They’re now on Center St. in the building previously occupied by Logical Sip.

“When the pandemic hit in March, we made the decision to close Bangor permanently." says owner Jason Coleman. "80 to 85 percent of our customers are people who work downtown, and then they started working remotely. It was tough to close Bangor, but the move over here has been good. Fortunately for us, we had built in clientele that knew us.”

Coleman says he’s had to keep reduced hours to compensate for the limited traffic flow but is returning to normal hours on Monday.

“It’s been rather difficult trying to get the business up and running.”

Ashlee Leighton and Jennifer Torrey are co-owners of a new sports bar and grill in Brewer called Ronco’s and an event center dubbed The Loft. They’re located on Clisham road behind KFC/Taco Bell.

They applied for a business license in March.

“COVID hit right then, and so they pushed us way to the back burner. .”

They’re open now, hoping to attract customers looking for a family friendly experience but say things have been slow.

“Because we were a new business, we weren’t able to get any funding that other current businesses were able to get because of COVID.” says Leighton.

Despite the challenges, there are words of encouragement for others on the same path.

“Pull in the people that care enough to help you succeed." says Leighton. "Just don’t give up.”

“I mean..." says Hopper, "You gotta follow your dreams, right?”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drought worsens in parts of Northeast

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 80% of Massachusetts and Maine are experiencing severe drought and more than 50% of Connecticut is suffering through dry conditions.

News

Public hearing underway over Crossroads Landfill expansion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The town of Norridgewock is discussing plans for a nearly 50-acre expansion of the Crossroads landfill.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Central Maine Power working to fix outages from storm damage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Central Maine Power says the damaging winds caused trees and limbs to fall on power lines.

Latest News

News

Bangin’ Whoopie Pies in Bangor is raising money to help United Way of Eastern Maine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Bangin' Whoopie Pies will hold a fundraiser Saturday, October 3rd, from 10am to 6pm.

News

St. Joseph Healthcare hosted a construction kick-off event Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The celebration was for St. Joseph Healthcare's new patient care center in Bangor.

News

Firehouse Subs in Bangor is raising money to help first responders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Customers can donate to help support our first responders.

News

Maine, NH Senators call on President Trump to reevaluate Canadian border restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The senators are asking the President to reevaluate the guidelines for non-essential travel over the border.

News

Two Maine companies donate PPE to election workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Maine’s Secretary of State has accepted $44K worth of PPE from L.L. Bean and Gorham based, Flowfold.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 4 hours ago