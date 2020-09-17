Six Romanians arrested at Northern Maine border

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Border patrol agents arrested seven people over the weekend in Northern Maine.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six people from Romania were arrested for illegally trying to cross the border in Hodgdon. Agents stopped the minivan they were in Saturday. All six reportedly admitted to illegally entering the United States. Two were previously deported in 2017.

In a separate incident, a person from Canada was arrested in Limestone Sunday for illegal entry and possession of a controlled substance. Agents say the man had marijuana and cannabis oil.

And, in a third incident, a U.S. citizen was detained and fined by agents for reportedly re-entering the U.S. illegally and avoiding inspection after docking on the Canadian side of the border.

