Federal officials begin assessment of Maine storm damage, costs

Maine (WMTW) - Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency have arrived in Maine to start assessing and validating damage from the storm that battered Maine on Dec. 18 and led to widespread power outages and flooding.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday that the federal officials had arrived in the state after FEMA last week approved her request for a preliminary damage assessment, which could lead to a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government.

“I thank FEMA for quickly fulfilling my request to dispatch officials to Maine. FEMA’s assessment will be critical to unlocking Federal funds to help Maine communities clean up and rebuild after last month’s devastating storm,” said Mills. “I continue to urge impacted Maine people to report any property damage to 211 to help the State of Maine and Federal officials measure the full impact of the storm and help us access Federal benefits.”

The Mills Administration has already launched the Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub, which aggregates information, resources and assistance for Maine people impacted by flooding and damages caused by the storm.

The federal assessment begins on the same day that the Retail Association of Maine and the Maine Grocers and Food Producers Association announced the launch of the Maine Business Relief Fund to help small businesses affected by the storm.

