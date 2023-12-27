FEMA has approved state’s request to initiate process to conduct preliminary damage assessment

Last week, Mills declared a State of Civil Emergency for most of the state after the storm.
Bangor storm damage
Bangor storm damage(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills announced this week the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state’s request to initiate the process of conducting a preliminary damage assessment from last week’s storm.

FEMA is working with the Maine Emergency Management Agency to schedule the assessments.

If FEMA believes the total cost is beyond the capabilities of the state, the governor will formerly request a Major Disaster Declaration from the Federal Government.

If you would like to report property damage from last week’s storm, you can dial 2-1-1.

Reporting damages will help the state get an estimate of the full impact of the storm.

