Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm

Versant: https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce/

99% of customers have been restored from Monday's powerful windstorm. Crews will remain in the field completing repairs until all customers are back online.



FMI: https://t.co/i5SjXdK6il pic.twitter.com/lb2n9FoTdP — Versant Power (@versantpower) December 24, 2023

Additional specialized trucks arrived today to help replace broken poles. Their help will expedite the pole setting process and get customers back on sooner.



Thank you to our crews working around the clock to restore the largest number of customers at a time. pic.twitter.com/bJymlHqqC6 — Versant Power (@versantpower) December 23, 2023

CMP: https://outagemap.cmpco.com/

Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative: https://outages.emec.com/

If you’re among those without power and need non-emergency assistance, you can call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 to connect with resources.

Versant Power President John Flynn says he’s highly confident they’ll have 95% of their customers restored on Friday.

Work for the remaining customers without power after Friday will continue throughout the weekend.

A message on CMP’s website said they continue to add crews and move resources into the hardest hit regions.

They say they hope to restore power to more than 23,000 of the 30,000 remaining customers Friday and to the vast majority by Saturday, other than some camp roads, flooded roads and inaccessible areas.

