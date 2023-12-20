Abduction suspect struck and killed by car while running from police, chief says

A man who allegedly abducted a woman was struck and killed by a car while running from officers, according to Cincinnati police. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff, Tayler Davis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man who allegedly abducted a woman was struck and killed by a car while running from police early Wednesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge said it all started when someone called first responders to report an abduction.

Officers were given a description of a suspect vehicle and began searching for it.

After they spotted the vehicle, a chase ensued, which ended with the suspect getting out of his car and fleeing on foot, police said.

The suspect then attempted to run across Interstate 75 to evade police, Theetge said.

That’s when he was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. and that the vehicle that hit the man did not remain on the scene.

Police did not publicly name the man who died but said he was 34 years old.

Officials have not given further information about the alleged abduction or the victim, but they said she is OK.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Power Outages
Thousands of Mainers still without power following Monday’s storm
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Listening to America – The Childcare Cliff
A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings
Brackett & Dana Trials
Verdict has been reached in Machias murder trial
The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a...
Chemical leak at Tennessee cheese factory sends 29 workers to the hospital