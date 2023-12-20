61-year-old woman’s body pulled from floodwaters in Mexico, Maine

(WVVA)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEXICO, Maine (WMTW) - The police chief in Mexico, Maine, says crews pulled the body of a 61-year-old woman from a flooded area of the Androscoggin River Wednesday morning.

The recovery comes one day after a truck was reported to have been seen floating down a flooded road in Mexico, with people trapped inside. After finding the truck at around 6 a.m. Wednesday, fire and rescue crews used a crane to assist in the recovery of the woman’s remains.

Police Chief Roy Hodsdon says that a 20-year-old woman is still unaccounted for, and the search for her has been suspended for the day due to the lack of sunlight.

Chief Hodsdon says the search will restart at sunrise Thursday using a fixed-wing plane operated by the Maine Warden Service and search dogs on the ground.

It is the third storm-related death, after the deaths of a Windham man and a Fairfield man who were hit by falling trees on their properties on Monday and Tuesday.

