Second Amendment topic of Bangor Rotary meeting Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Second Amendment came into focus Tuesday afternoon in the Queen City.

The Bangor Rotary invited retired federal prosecutor Margaret Groban to speak at their weekly meeting.

Groban is an adjunct lecturer at the Maine Law School where she teaches a class on the Second Amendment and the regulation of firearms.

The title of her talk Tuesday was “The Second Amendment - What it is and What it isn’t.” She says her goal was to provide a look at the amendment throughout history, using an objective and legal lens.

In the wake of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine’s current gun laws, specifically the state’s yellow flag law, have come under scrutiny.

We asked Groban what she thinks can be done to prevent another tragedy like that in our state.

“What’s really sticking with me is that Maine has really lax gun laws and Maine is a source state for firearms that are used in crimes both in other states and in Canada,” Groban said. “I hope that we examine our gun laws. The new legislative session starts on January 3rd, and that we will do something to strengthen our laws going forward just to keep our community safer.”

There was an opportunity for a question and answer session after Groban’s presentation.

While members expressed various viewpoints when it comes to gun control legislation, some questioned if more laws would do anything to prevent violence like what happened in Lewiston.

