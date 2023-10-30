Cooper Flagg commits to Duke

MONTVERDE, Fla. (WABI) - Cooper Flagg is going to be a Blue Devil.

Newport native announced the move on Instagram with a SLAM Magazine cover story (WABI/Instagram)

Newport’s five-star basketball recruit announced his choice on Instagram along with a SLAM Magazine cover story.

He visited the Duke campus two weekends ago, notably checking out the Countdown to Craziness team scrimmage on social media.

His final two college choices were down to Duke and UCONN, where he took official visits recently.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.