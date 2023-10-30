Cooper Flagg commits to Duke

Newport native announced the move on Instagram with a SLAM Magazine cover story
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTVERDE, Fla. (WABI) - Cooper Flagg is going to be a Blue Devil.

Newport’s five-star basketball recruit announced his choice on Instagram along with a SLAM Magazine cover story.

He visited the Duke campus two weekends ago, notably checking out the Countdown to Craziness team scrimmage on social media.

His final two college choices were down to Duke and UCONN, where he took official visits recently.

