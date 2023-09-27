UPDATE: Two more people arrested in connection with 2017 Whitneyville murder

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State police have arrested two more people in connection with a murder in 2017 in Whitneyville.

26-year-old Leanza Boney was arrested at his apartment in New York City early this morning for the death of 48-year-old Wayne Foss.

Boney was arrested on a warrant for murder, felony murder, arson and robbery.

27-year-old Basilio Liranzo, who is already an inmate at Maine State Prison for unrelated charges, is being charged with felony murder, robbery and arson.

Earlier this week, the Maine Attorney General’s office confirmed that 33-year-old Justin Matthews of Pembroke was arrested in Washington County last week for murder, felony murder, robbery and arson.

Foss was found dead inside his burned out mobile home nearly six year ago next month. He was a commercial fisherman.

Authorities say Foss lived at the Middle Street house with his wife and son. They were not home at the time.

