Man arrested for 2017 murder in Whitneyville

WHITNEYVILLE, Maine (BDN) - An arrest was made in a 6-year old murder case in Whitneyville, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The publication reports Justin Matthews was taken into custody by police Thursday night for the October 2017 killing of Wayne Foss.

48-year old Foss was found dead inside his burned out mobile home.

He was a commercial fisherman.

Authorities say Foss lived at the Middle Street house with his wife and son. They were not home at the time.

The newspaper reports Matthews is charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and arson.

