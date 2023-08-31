Emma G. Rose discusses new book and upcoming ventures

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Emma G. Rose is an Maine author, publisher and podcast host.

Her fourth and newest book “On the Bank of Oblivion” came out last year. It is a contemporary fantasy novel based on her own experience.

Books by Emma G. Rose (WABI)

In order to publish her first book, she founded Imperative Press in 2018.

In addition to writing and publishing, she is the host of the Indie Book Talk podcast, which explores the world of indie books for both readers and writers.

Some of her upcoming events include a Path to Publishing workshop. It will focus on different ways to get published and help aspiring authors decide which path is right for them. The event will be held on Oct. 17 at the Edythe Dyer Community Library in Hampden.

She will also be involved in the 2nd Annual Bangor Authors’ Book Fair & Literary Festival on Dec. 9 at the Bangor Public Library. For more information, click here.

To find out more about Rose and her books, check out her website.

