Traffic closure on Old Town bridge scheduled for Tuesday

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation will be closing the two Llewellyn Estes Bridges that carry Stillwater Avenue over the Stillwater River in Old Town on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. and is scheduled to reopen at 9 p.m.

The bridge closure is needed so contractors can safely put up a crane to build a temporary bridge later this year.

Officials say the bridge is more than 70 years old and considered structurally deficient.

Maine DOT will place signage guiding people through the detour.

Traffic will be directed from Stillwater Avenue to College Avenue, to Main Street, and to Bennoch Road.

More info can be found here.

ATTN: One Day, Complete Bridge Closure, Tuesday 8/22 from 6:00AM to 9:00PM Reed & Reed Contractors of Woolwich will be... Posted by City of Old Town on Friday, August 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.