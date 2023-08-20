Traffic closure on Old Town bridge scheduled for Tuesday

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation will be closing the two Llewellyn Estes Bridges that carry Stillwater Avenue over the Stillwater River in Old Town on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. and is scheduled to reopen at 9 p.m.

The bridge closure is needed so contractors can safely put up a crane to build a temporary bridge later this year.

Officials say the bridge is more than 70 years old and considered structurally deficient.

Maine DOT will place signage guiding people through the detour.

Traffic will be directed from Stillwater Avenue to College Avenue, to Main Street, and to Bennoch Road.

More info can be found here.

ATTN: One Day, Complete Bridge Closure, Tuesday 8/22 from 6:00AM to 9:00PM Reed & Reed Contractors of Woolwich will be...

Posted by City of Old Town on Friday, August 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Officer Hilton from Old Town Police recently helped a skunk remove two cups from its head. The...
WATCH: Old Town officer helps skunk with head stuck in cup
The Caribou Fire Department is still investigating where the fire started but it was believed...
House fire displaces family in Caribou
We will start off a little damp and cloudy this morning but we will continue to dry out and...
Drier and brighter today
Paranormal Fair
Fort Knox hosts Paranormal Fair