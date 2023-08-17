Maine State Ferry service vessel ran aground off the coast of Vinalhaven

VINALHAVEN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Ferry Service vessel that runs between Rockland and Vinalhaven ran aground off the coast of Vinalhaven Wednesday.

State officials say the Captain Richard G. Spear was pulling away from Vinalhaven when it hit a ledge.

The MaineDOT says there were 65 passengers and five crew members aboard, but no one was hurt.

The DOT says there does not appear to be any significant damage to the hull of the vessel.

The ferry was taken to Rockland, for an inspection.

As is the case with any grounding incident, the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.

Thursday’s ferry runs between Rockland and Vinalhaven are being done by the Everett Libby.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.