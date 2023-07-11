Mills signs gender-affirming hormone therapy bill

The bill will allow 16- and 17-year-old’s to receive gender-affirming hormone therapy without parental consent in some situations.
Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law on Tuesday that will allow 16- and 17-year-old’s to receive gender-affirming hormone therapy without parental consent in some situations.

The bill allows teens to undergo treatment without parental consent if they are diagnosed with gender dysphoria, are experiencing harm, and have received counseling.

Supporters of the bill said the hormone therapy would save the lives of transgender children who are considering ending their lives.

But, opponents argued the therapy can cause irreversible damage to children who are not fully developed.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Sen. Angus King
King attends NATO summit in Lithuania
In court, Alexzander Goodwin’s grandmother asked to take custody of the 18-year-old, stating...
18-year-old accused of shooting teen prior to Naples Fourth of July event faces judge
Jayme Schnackenberg
Man accused of killing girlfriend denied bail Friday
Maine State House
Maine legislature completes its work on final day in session for the year