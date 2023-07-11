Mills signs gender-affirming hormone therapy bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law on Tuesday that will allow 16- and 17-year-old’s to receive gender-affirming hormone therapy without parental consent in some situations.

The bill allows teens to undergo treatment without parental consent if they are diagnosed with gender dysphoria, are experiencing harm, and have received counseling.

Supporters of the bill said the hormone therapy would save the lives of transgender children who are considering ending their lives.

But, opponents argued the therapy can cause irreversible damage to children who are not fully developed.

