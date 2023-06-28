Kidnapped infant dies after suspect drives into house, authorities say

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a 7-month-old baby died after a man allegedly abducted them then drove into a house at full speed while law enforcement chased him.

According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, an armed man abducted a 7-month-old baby Tuesday in North Baltimore and said he felt homicidal and suicidal. Authorities say he claimed to have killed the baby, WTVG reports.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office told Seneca County deputies that the suspect was driving a yellow Camaro and headed for Tiffin. An off-duty officer in Tiffin spotted the car and alerted authorities of its location near Cottage Avenue and Ella Street.

When a Tiffin Police officer came up behind the car, the suspect allegedly accelerated at a high speed and “erratically” drove off the road, hitting a house at full speed.

Authorities surrounded the car and broke the back window to get the baby out. Police say the 7-month-old was bleeding and had shallow breathing. They were taken to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, according to Tiffin Police.

The suspect was also extricated from the car and taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of this innocent baby and to the deputies, officers and EMS that were involved in the lifesaving attempt for this infant. No one should have to deal with tragedy like this, but unfortunately, they did today,” said Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick W. Stevens in a statement.

The statement says a loaded weapon with at least one spent cartridge was found in the car.

