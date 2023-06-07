Portland foundation provides $1.5 million in nonprofit aid across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Portland foundation has awarded $1.5 million for Maine people in critical need of essential services.

The John T. Gorman Foundation’s grants will aid 83 nonprofits across all 16 Maine counties.

More than half the grants are focused on food insecurity and housing.

Other focuses include health care, legal aid, financial support and more.

Among the largest local awards are $25,000 each to the Central Maine and Eastern Area Agencies on Aging in Augusta and Brewer, $20,000 each to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter and Loaves and Fishes in Ellsworth, and $25,000 to the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter in Waterville.

Here is the full list of awards:

· Amistad, Portland – $20,000

· Area Interfaith Outreach, Rockland - $20,000

· Aroostook County Action Program, Presque Isle - $25,000

· Augusta Food Bank, Augusta - $15,000

· Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Bangor – $20,000

· Bath Housing Development Corporation, Bath – $15,000

· Belfast Soup Kitchen, Belfast – $15,000

· Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine, Portland - $25,000

· Catholic Charities Maine, Portland – $20,000

· Center for a Green Future dba Growing to Give, Brunswick – $10,000

· Central Maine Area Agency on Aging, Augusta - $25,000

· CHiP, Inc., Newcastle – $10,000

· Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust / Twin Villages Foodbank Farm, Damariscotta – $20,000

· Common Good Soup Kitchen Community, Southwest Harbor - $12,500

· Community Care, Bangor - $15,000

· Community Compass, Blue Hill – $15,000

· Eastern Area Agency on Aging, Brewer – $25,000

· Elder Abuse Institute of Maine, Brunswick – $15,000

· Ellsworth Free Medical Clinic, Ellsworth – $15,000

· Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church – Bridging the Gap, Augusta - $15,000

· Family Planning Association of Maine, Augusta - $15,000

· First Congregational Church of Waterville, Maine / Waterville Area Essentials Closet – Waterville, $15,000

· Footprints Food Pantry, Kittery - $20,000

· Foundation for Portland Public Schools, Portland - $15,000

· Frannie Peabody Center, Portland - $20,000

· Friends in Action, Ellsworth – $12,000

· Greater Portland Family Promise, Portland – $15,000

· Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center, Portland - $20,000

· H.O.M.E. Inc., Orland - $15,000

· Hand in Hand, Mano en Mano, Milbridge – $25,000

· Harrison Food Bank, Harrison – $10,000

· Healthy Acadia, Ellsworth – $15,000

· Healthy Island Project, Stonington - $25,000

· Her Safety Net, Lewiston - $15,000

· Intercultural Community Center, Westbrook - $20,000

· Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, Portland – $15,000

· Knox County Homeless Coalition, Rockland – $15,000

· Lake Region Senior Service, Bridgton – $12,000

· Legal Services for the Elderly, Augusta – $20,000

· Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, Ellsworth – $20,000

· Locker Project, Portland – $15,000

· Mabel Wadsworth Women’s Health Center, Bangor – $25,000

· Maine Association for New Americans, Portland - $25,000

· Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, Brunswick - $25,000

· Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, Portland – $25,000

· Maine Medical Center, Portland – $25,000

· Maine Needs, Portland – $15,000

· MaineHealth – Healthy Community Coalition, Farmington - $25,000

· Mainely Teeth dba Mainely Smiles, Portland - $25,000

· MCH, Inc., Rockland – $15,000

· Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Brunswick – $20,000

· Mid-Coast Health Net dba The Knox Clinic, Rockland - $20,000

· Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, Waterville - $25,000

· Milestone Recovery, Portland – $25,000

· Neighbors Driving Neighbors, Mt. Vernon – $10,000

· Neighbors Helping Neighbors Downeast, East Machias- $6,000

· New Beginnings, Lewiston – $15,000

· New England Arab American Organization, Portland – $25,000

· OHI, Bangor - $15,000

· Penobscot Community Health Care, Bangor – $25,000

· Preble Street, Portland - $25,000

· Quality Housing Coalition, Portland - $25,000

· Rangeley Health and Wellness, Rangeley – $20,000

· Rockland District Nursing Association, Rockland – $20,000

· Rural Community Action Ministry, Leeds – $15,000

· Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish, Portland - $15,000

· SeniorsPlus, Lewiston – $25,000

· Shalom House, Portland – $15,000

· SKILLS Inc., St Albans - $25,000

· Somali Bantu Community Association of Lewiston, Maine, Lewiston – $25,000

· Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Biddeford – $25,000

· St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center (St. Mary’s Nutrition Center), Lewiston - $25,000

· St. Martin de Porres Residence, Lewiston - $15,000

· St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, Portland - $15,000

· State Street Congregational Church, Portland - $11,500

· Table of Plenty, Berwick - $11,000

· Tedford Housing, Brunswick – $20,000

· The Root Cellar, Lewiston – $15,000

· Tripp Middle School, Turner – $5,000

· Veggies to Table, Newcastle – $10,000

· Waterville Area Soup Kitchen, Waterville – $15,000

· Winslow Community Cupboard / Winslow Congregational Church, UCC, Winslow - $15,000

· YMCA Sanford-Springvale, Sanford - $10,000

