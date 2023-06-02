Need greater than anticipated for new Belfast community market

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a little more than a month since the Kindness Community Market opened in Belfast.

Organizers say they never could’ve anticipated the response.

The grocery store-style food pantry served roughly 450 unduplicated families in the first month alone. That translates to more than 1,100 individuals from all over Waldo County and beyond.

As the need in the community increases, so do costs.

With the spring appeal now underway, the Belfast Soup Kitchen is looking for support in its mission of reducing hunger in the community.

“Donations are very important. As the need increases, obviously the need for donations becomes more important, as we’re facing many of the same struggles that our neighbors are with increased food cost, increased utility cost, and, in some cases for us, availability of product,” said Cherie Merrill, executive director, Belfast Soup Kitchen.

If you’d like to make a contribution, visit belfastsoupkitchen.org/donate.

