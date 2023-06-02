Need greater than anticipated for new Belfast community market

Fundraising efforts underway to help Belfast Soup Kitchen keep the shelves stocked
Kindness Community Market in Belfast
Kindness Community Market in Belfast(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a little more than a month since the Kindness Community Market opened in Belfast.

Organizers say they never could’ve anticipated the response.

The grocery store-style food pantry served roughly 450 unduplicated families in the first month alone. That translates to more than 1,100 individuals from all over Waldo County and beyond.

As the need in the community increases, so do costs.

With the spring appeal now underway, the Belfast Soup Kitchen is looking for support in its mission of reducing hunger in the community.

“Donations are very important. As the need increases, obviously the need for donations becomes more important, as we’re facing many of the same struggles that our neighbors are with increased food cost, increased utility cost, and, in some cases for us, availability of product,” said Cherie Merrill, executive director, Belfast Soup Kitchen.

If you’d like to make a contribution, visit belfastsoupkitchen.org/donate.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Marvin Tarbox Fallen Brothers Ride
Marvin Tarbox Fallen Brothers Ride honors fellow rider Saturday
Miles for Mills 5k
Miles for Mills 5k raises $160K
The Nest in Bangor has rallied together to support one of their own.
The Nest in Bangor hosts fundraiser for employee after car crash
Cole Land Transportation Museum hosted Memorial Day service
Cole Land & Transportation hosts cookout and Memorial Day service