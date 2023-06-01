Free Movie Night at Maine Savings Amphitheater Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Downtown Bangor’s June ‘First Friday Celebration’ is adding a new event.

Downtown Bangor, Waterfront Concerts, and Bangor Pride are hosting a free movie at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre in celebration of pride month.

The movie will be the Oscar-winning film, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Concessions will be open.

For more information about the event and other events part of the June ‘first Friday celebration,’ go to https://downtownbangor.com/.

