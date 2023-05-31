Medford man leads police on chase

LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - A Medford man was arrested on drug charges after police say he lead them on chase Tuesday morning.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call a car had been in the middle of Brimstone Road in Lagrange idling for nearly 45 minutes.

The deputy that responded says the driver was unconscious.

They say when the driver woke up, he immediately drove off.

The chase continued into Medford where the car began to smoke heavily and stopped on crooked creek road.

Sean McKinley, 37, was arrested for two active warrants and possession of drugs, eluding an officer and operating after revocation.

Deputies say McKinley was in possession of nearly two grams of suspected meth.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.