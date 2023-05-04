Waterville shop celebrates Star Wars day with special promotion

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - May the Fourth be with you.

The Fourth of May is a bit of a holiday for Star Wars fans, and one local store decided to celebrate.

The Friends Consignment & More shop in Waterville got in the Star Wars spirit.

If anyone showed up wearing anything Star Wars related, they got 25% off their purchase.

For those who elected to show up in costume, they got their name entered in a drawing for a gift card.

“We all love Star Wars. We always celebrate, even at home we celebrate. Usually if I wasn’t working until seven tonight, I’d be doing Yoda shape pizzas and stuff. So, Star Wars is just a big part of our life, and we like, I love to celebrate in the store,” said store owner Heidi Mooney.

To learn more about the store, you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.