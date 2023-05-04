Waterville shop celebrates Star Wars day with special promotion

Friends Consignment & More shop
Friends Consignment & More shop(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - May the Fourth be with you.

The Fourth of May is a bit of a holiday for Star Wars fans, and one local store decided to celebrate.

The Friends Consignment & More shop in Waterville got in the Star Wars spirit.

If anyone showed up wearing anything Star Wars related, they got 25% off their purchase.

For those who elected to show up in costume, they got their name entered in a drawing for a gift card.

“We all love Star Wars. We always celebrate, even at home we celebrate. Usually if I wasn’t working until seven tonight, I’d be doing Yoda shape pizzas and stuff.  So, Star Wars is just a big part of our life, and we like, I love to celebrate in the store,” said store owner Heidi Mooney.

To learn more about the store, you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Gary Tweedie
Man arrested after incident at Brewer convenience store
Eliot Cutler
Former Maine gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Amy Barnes and Koby Nevells
Two people face multiple charges after theft at Walmart
Train tracks
Heavy rains damage railroad tracks across Maine