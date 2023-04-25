Bellows announces final wording on ‘Automotive Right to Repair’ question

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the final wording of the Right to Repair ballot question.

According to a press release, the wording on an act regarding Automotive Right to Repair reads as follows:

“Do you want to require vehicle manufacturers to standardize on-board diagnostic systems and provide remote access to those systems and mechanical data to owners and independent repair facilities?”

The initiative went into the legislature for consideration on March 21.

Bellows only received five comments on the ballot question during a 30-day public comment period.

