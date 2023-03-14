Orono voters weigh in on pair of contested elections

Election day in Orono
Election day in Orono(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Voters in Orono are casting ballots Tuesday for the town’s municipal election.

Poll workers say as of mid-day, there were about 550 ballots in, including more than 300 absentee. They say that’s trending higher than the typical turnout.

Excitement isn’t just limited to voters.

Both races in Orono, for town council and RSU 26 school board, have two open seats.

There are multiple candidates vying for each. That makes it a contested election, which isn’t always the case at the local level.

“We went through a period of time where we were begging people to pull nomination papers to get enough people on the ballot to run. Now we’re seeing an excitement around giving back to the community, and that’s a wonderful thing,” said Sophia Wilson, Orono town manager.

“It’s an interesting election because we had a write-in candidate. We don’t normally have write-in candidates. So we all here learned a lot about how voting occurs with a write-in candidate,” said Geoff Gordon, poll warden.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

