Lawrence wins the Class A State Girls Basketball Championship

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Lawrence Bulldogs would not be denied.

The Bulldogs defeated the Brunswick Dragons, 58-43, in the title game (WABI)

Lawrence defeated Brunswick, 58-43, in the first game of Friday’s Class A State Championship doubleheader at Augusta Civic Center.

“We’ve been working for this all season. all of high school, really, and all of middle school. After all the work and dedication we’ve put in, it’s paid off for us. Our Northern Maine game, getting back was wild, so I can’t imagine what’s going to happen now,” said Hope Bouchard, senior guard.

Alicen Higgins, Makenzie Nadeau, Elizabeth Crommett, Alisabeth Dumont, and Brianna Poulin join Bouchard in the Bulldogs’ senior class.

This season, Lawrence also featured junior Kaylee Evans, sophomores Taylor Pellerin, Ella Minihan, Lilly Gray, and Nadia Morrison, along with freshmen Madalyn Provost and Ashley Shores.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.