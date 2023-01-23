Kennebunkport man charged with domestic terrorism for second time in Georgia

Jan. 23, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (WMTW) - For the second time police in Georgia have charged a Kennebunkport man with domestic terrorism.

Francis Carroll, 22, was arrested Saturday night, police in Atlanta said. This was in connection with protests that turned violent.

Protestors took to the streets over a proposed police training facility, police said. Saturday night, a cruiser was set on fire and the windows of a bank were smashed.

The incident come after a demonstrator was killed during a police shooting last week, officials said. The trooper involved had been shot and wounded before returning fire, according to officials.

Carroll is also charged with arson, riot and criminal damage, police said.

Late December, the local district attorney said, Carroll was arrested to charges related to “violent acts and trespassing” at the planned site of a new Atlantic Public Safety Training Center.”

