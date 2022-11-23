Messalonskee High School holds annual free Thanksgiving dinner

OAKLAND Maine (WABI) - More than 1,000 people are expected to take part in a Thanksgiving tradition at Messalonskee High School in Oakland Thursday.

For more than 30 years, it’s been a place to go for a hot Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings made possible by the work of dozens of volunteers.

With the help of local Girl Scouts, more than 200 pies are ready to go for the meal Thursday.

The annual free dinner offers both take out and sit down options.

It’s also a chance for folks who may be alone on Thanksgiving to socialize with others.

It’s free as always and takes place at Messalonskee High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For information on meal delivery, you can go to the Messalonskee Community Thanksgiving Dinner 2022 Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.