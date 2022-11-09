Deer Isle’s Alex Larrabee achieves hunting grand slam

DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Deer Isle 10-year-old Alex Larrabee has had a fast start to his hunting career.

He completed the accomplishment while hunting for a moose with his parents (WABI)

He started when he was four and his list includes eight deer, three black bears, a dozen turkey, and a moose to complete his grand slam about three weeks ago.

Larrabee explained the significance of achieving the grand slam as he learns from his dad, Jason.

“Not a lot of people get to do it. I’m lucky to be able to. I get to hang out with my dad and look at a lot of animals,” said Larrabee.

Alex’s mother, Melinda, was also along for the moose hunt.

He said he hunts as much as he can, and Alex wants to next hunt for moose and mule deer to add bigger antler racks to his collection.

Along with his grand slam, Larrabee is a poster boy for the hunting scrapbooking site Gametiks. His profile ranks 5th in the world.

