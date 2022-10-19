Palace Playland recognized as the best amusement park in the state

Palace Playland
Palace Playland(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Amusement park visits are summer staples for many families.

One here in Maine is being recognized on the national scale.

FinanceBuzz has ranked Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach the best in the state on the list of best amusement parks in all 50 states.

Palace Playland is New England’s only beachfront amusement park and includes 28 rides as well as Maine’s largest arcade.

There are rides fit for all ages, from Dumbo and carousel rides for kids to the “Sea Viper” coaster for thrill seekers.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

"Meet the Candidate Event" held by the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce
Governor Mills takes part in “Meet the Canidate” forum in Bangor
Officials are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in Lincoln Wednesday morning.
No injuries reported in Lincoln house fire
FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making...
Lawmakers to sue over case files on child deaths in Maine
Halloween Events
Halloween Events