Palace Playland recognized as the best amusement park in the state

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Amusement park visits are summer staples for many families.

One here in Maine is being recognized on the national scale.

FinanceBuzz has ranked Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach the best in the state on the list of best amusement parks in all 50 states.

Palace Playland is New England’s only beachfront amusement park and includes 28 rides as well as Maine’s largest arcade.

There are rides fit for all ages, from Dumbo and carousel rides for kids to the “Sea Viper” coaster for thrill seekers.

