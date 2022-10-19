Authorities at the scene of train derailment in Orneville

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT
ORNEVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Piscataquis County authorities are at the scene of a train derailment in Orneville.

Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office tells us that a train derailed earlier this morning near Rt 16.

They were told one of the engines was severely damaged.

No roads are blocked at this time but there is an asphalt leak going into the bog.

Maine DEP and Milo Fire in on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office does not investigate train derailments unless there is a public road involved or injuries.

We are sending a crew to the scene and will update this story with more information.

