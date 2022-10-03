Protect Our Care bus makes its first stop in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A bus travelling the nation to promote the Inflation Reduction Act’s measures to drive down health care costs stopped in Bangor on Monday.

The advocates travelling the country were joined by State Senator Joe Baldacci and Attorney General Aaron Frey.

Speakers say the bill would lower premiums for 13 million Americans starting in 2023.

They also said it would give Medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug prices, and lower prescription drug prices for seniors.

“We have a very high senior population in Maine. They’re going to need this kind of relief in these times where prices are rising, unfortunately. We need to control prescription drug costs for them and their families,” said State Senator Joe Baldacci.

The stop in Bangor was the first for Care Force One which will continue to tour the country through October.

