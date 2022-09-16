Heart of Maine United Way kicks of 85th year with canstruction competition

Heart of Maine United Way Canstruction competition.
Heart of Maine United Way Canstruction competition.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Heart of Maine United Way kicked off their 85th year Friday with a canstruction food drive.

The event marks the start of their fundraising effort with a goal to bring in $1.69 million.

Friday, organizations from around Bangor constructed their own can creations to compete for first prize.

President and CEO Shirar Patterson says they haven’t been able to do a fundraising kick off like this for the last few years and it means a lot to see everyone here together.

“There’s a really caring business community here in Bangor and they are just willing to show up and support in any way they can and we are so grateful,” Patterson said.

Patterson says today’s food drive alone is enough for 3,700 meals.

