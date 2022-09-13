Tesoro Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria reopens under new ownership

Tesoro
Tesoro(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tesoro Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria in Bangor held a grand reopening Tuesday night.

The restaurant at 118 Harlow Street is under new ownership which promises to provide the same food and prices but with extended hours.

For the rest of the week, they’re offering ten percent off appetizers to celebrate the reopening.

Tesoro is also holding a raffle each night this week where everyone who eats-in can enter their name in a drawing for a free large one topping pizza.

For the new owner, today marks the start of a dream come true.

“I’m very excited. It’s actually something I’ve wanted to do since just out of high school. I went a different direction into computers. I did cook out of high school, and I’ve always wanted to get back into it and it was always kind of a little side dream to, to have a restaurant of my own,”

They’re also introducing dessert hour from 7:30 to 8:30 every night where dessert is ten percent off.

You can learn more at their website here.

