The Blue Hill Fair runs through Monday

2021 Blue Hill Fair
2021 Blue Hill Fair(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - One of the great end of summer events kicks off this Thursday at 4 pm.

It’s “dollar day” at the Blue Hill Fair.

Adult admission and mechanical rides are just a buck.

The fair runs through Monday with plenty of attractions, entertainment, and food options.

Besides all the usual fun, this year’s fair features a charlotte’s web exhibit featuring Wilbur the pig, the ready go dog show, and a cornhole tournament.

Free parking on the fairgrounds is a Blue Hill fair tradition, and all performances are included with your price of admission.

Country star Doug stone performs Sunday night.

For a full schedule of events, visit https://bluehillfair.com/.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
No names have been released.
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash

Latest News

Image depicting traffic cones
Maine turnpike reopened in Gray due to police incident
Heating oil price concerns
Maine residents, energy suppliers prepare for home heating oil challenges this winter
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
BREAKING: One dead after car v. motorcycle crash in Waterville
Long Island Maine, Archaeologists
Archaeologists dig up new details about Maine islands and native peoples