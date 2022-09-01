The Blue Hill Fair runs through Monday
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - One of the great end of summer events kicks off this Thursday at 4 pm.
It’s “dollar day” at the Blue Hill Fair.
Adult admission and mechanical rides are just a buck.
The fair runs through Monday with plenty of attractions, entertainment, and food options.
Besides all the usual fun, this year’s fair features a charlotte’s web exhibit featuring Wilbur the pig, the ready go dog show, and a cornhole tournament.
Free parking on the fairgrounds is a Blue Hill fair tradition, and all performances are included with your price of admission.
Country star Doug stone performs Sunday night.
For a full schedule of events, visit https://bluehillfair.com/.
