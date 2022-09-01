The Blue Hill Fair runs through Monday

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - One of the great end of summer events kicks off this Thursday at 4 pm.

It’s “dollar day” at the Blue Hill Fair.

Adult admission and mechanical rides are just a buck.

The fair runs through Monday with plenty of attractions, entertainment, and food options.

Besides all the usual fun, this year’s fair features a charlotte’s web exhibit featuring Wilbur the pig, the ready go dog show, and a cornhole tournament.

Free parking on the fairgrounds is a Blue Hill fair tradition, and all performances are included with your price of admission.

Country star Doug stone performs Sunday night.

For a full schedule of events, visit https://bluehillfair.com/.

