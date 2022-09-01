Bangor Waterfront expected to bring in millions of dollars this weekend

Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Friday night the Bangor Waterfront will host three consecutive shows that will bring in tens of thousands of fans.... and millions of dollars to the area.

Waterfront Concerts’ Alex Gray spoke about the weekend ahead and what it means to the area.

“Well, I mean, Todd Gibbs study said on average, it was about a million and a half dollars a show. That’s an average. Right? And that was about I think, 8200 fans per show. So I think if you take what 82... 8200 to one and a half million and then make that into 50,000, you can do that math. It’s, you know, 15...17.... $20 million to local economy this year if you adjust it for inflation, and then you look at the hotel room rates. Some of the hotels in Bangalore are doing on $999 a night, you know, who would have ever thought you were gonna see $1,000 hotel rooms in the city of Bangalore in my lifetime. I talked to one of the proprietors a few weeks ago and he was, you know, basically chuckling that you know, that the demand was there that ultimately allowed them to go to that level. So, you know, we’re really excited again for the for the proprietors with all the ups and downs that they’ve had with COVID It’s a massive weekend for them. We hope they’re prepared hotels are sold out from Waterville to Lincoln Bangor to Bar Harbor. Be ready, be prepared. Be a good you know, host their, their treatment of our guests is really a big part of what we do and we don’t have any control over that. So we appreciate them. You know, really looking at this with you know, with the greatest level of attention and making sure fans from far away and in nearby that are that are you know, making Bangor their home for the next three days. You know, they’re just they’re really just killing them with kindness, so to speak,” said Gray

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

